Kanye West Just Gave Us the Best Responses for Every Situation You Can Imagine

Who knew Kanye West’s Twitter could offer so much insight? (Excluding Kanye, of course.)

ICYMI: On Wednesday, West took to Twitter to go on an hour-long rant attacking Wiz Khalifa for allegedly calling out the “All Day” crooner’s upcoming album Waves, formerly Swish, in a negative light. West then took matters into his own hands, opting out of subtweeting and instead resorting to making jabs at Khalifa’s ex-wife (and West’s former flame) Amber Rose and reminding him he’s “the greatest artist of all time.”

So. Much. To. Process.

Oddly enough, there’s a lot of wisdom we can take from Ye’s Twitter venting sesh – you know, aside from realizing that Yeezus himself is the reason we’re all into skinny jeans.

Kanye West’s Official Guide to Everyday Life

When Your Friends Ask You Why You’re Still Listening to Adele’s 25 on a Daily Basis

“This album is actually a Gospel album”

When Two of Your BFFs Can’t Stop Bickering During Your Elaborately Planned Birthday Dinner

“I love the world bottom line and all I want is peace and positive energy”

When You Catch Yourself Looking Through Red Carpet Photos of Olivia Wilde for 1.5 Hours

“I think you dress cool I wish I was skinny and tall”

When a Tinder Love Interest Abruptly Stops Texting You

“I tried to call you and you changed your number”

When Your Friend Asks Why She’s Accompanying You to Yet Another SoulCycle Class

“I made it so we could wear tight jeans”

When Your 10-Year-Old Cousin Refuses to Stop Calling You Names

“I am your OG and I will be respected as such”

When Your Mom Complains You’re Ungrateful for Not Calling Her Every Week

“You wouldn’t have a child if it wasn’t for me.”

Praise be to Yeezus.