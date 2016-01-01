The rapper's wife promised new music coming soon to fans

New Year, New Song: Kanye West Releases New Single 'Facts'

Kanye West is bringing in the New Year with new music.

The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, 35, took to Twitter on Thursday, teasing a new track from her husband.

“YEEZY YEEZY YEEZY NEW SONG ABOUT TO DROP #FACTS,” the mother of two wrote, adding music note and flame emojis.

Never one to disappoint, West followed through with his wife’s hints and released a new track hours later on soundcloud, titled “Facts.”

True to form, the musician isn’t afraid of stepping on any toes in his new song, which contains NSFW language and calls out the likes of Drake, Nike and Bill Cosby.

“Do anybody feel bad for Bill Cosby? Did he forget the names just like Steve Harvey,” West raps in one verse.

West announced earlier this year that he was working on his seventh studio album, which will be titled Swish.

West tweeted a few weeks ago that he wanted to be left alone to finish his album.

“I’m finishing my album and next collection…,” he wrote on his seldom-used Twitter account.

He followed the first message with another that read, “no offense to anyone…I’m asking everyone DON’T ASK ME FOR ANYTHING TILL AFTER I’M FINISHED WITH MY ALBUM.”