How Kim Kardashian West Is Coping with Kanye West's Chaos: 'She Will Do Whatever' to Make Their Marriage 'Work,' Says Source

Kanye West is at the center of a media storm – and Kim Kardashian West is standing by his side.

“It sounds like [she’s still supporting Kanye] from everything I’ve heard,” a source close to the reality star, 35, tells PEOPLE.

Kardashian’s strong foundation with West, 38, is what keeps them together, says another source: “They’re incredibly supportive of one another, not only publicly, but privately as well. Kim has a unique understanding of him, probably in a deeper way than anybody else in the world. She’s understanding of the way that he operates.”

In the 20 months since their extravagant wedding in Italy, the couple have expanded their family, giving daughter North, 2½, a baby brother, Saint, 11 weeks. “Kim and Kanye are so happy!” a source told PEOPLE in December, but the weeks since have revealed cracks.

“What causes friction in the marriage, however, is Kanye’s compulsive tweeting,” a source says in the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday. “Kim can’t stand it. She is all for self-promotion, but doesn’t approve of Twitter drama.”

Still, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “will do whatever to make this work,” says a source.