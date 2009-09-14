Kanye West Apologizes to Taylor Swift

Kanye West is “SOOOOO SORRY” for interrupting Taylor Swift at Sunday s Video Music Awards. The rapper posted an apology on his Web site s blog after the show in his usual style of all caps.

“I’m in the wrong for going on stage and taking away from her moment,” he wrote. “Beyonce’s video was the best of this decade . . . I’m sorry to my fans if I let you guys down . . . I’m sorry to my friends at MTV . . . I will apologize to Taylor.”

PHOTOS: Kanye Cuts Off Taylor

The first winner of the night, Swift won best female video but was cut off during her acceptance speech by the rapper, who took her microphone and announced that fellow nominee Beyoncé had “one of the greatest videos of all time,” in “Single Ladies.”

“I was standing on stage and I was really excited because I’d just won the award and then I was really excited because Kanye West was on stage,” Swift recalled after the show. “And then I wasn’t excited anymore after that.”

I’m still very happy for Taylor,” West wrote. “I really feel bad for Taylor and I m sincerely sorry.”