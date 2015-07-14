Kansas Cop Who Bought Necessities for Shoplifting Mom: 'It Was Absolutely Heartbreaking'

When police officer Mark Engravalle responded to a call about a woman shoplifting from Walmart, the situation he encountered was “unthinkable and unspeakable.”

In the back office of the Roeland Park, Kansas, retailer, he found Sarah Robinson and her 15-year-old daughter distraught. The two women had been caught trying to steal nearly $300 worth of necessities including diapers and shoes, the Prairie Village Post reported.

He then noticed Robinson’s three young children, a 4-year-old and 2-year-old twins, didn’t have shoes on and their feet were dirty.

“As an officer, it was terrible and as a parent and just a human being, it was absolutely heartbreaking,” Engravalle, 28, tells PEOPLE. “You never anticipate seeing someone in such a dire need of basic care and necessities.”

Engravalle says he thought of his own young children and knew he had to act. “I asked her 15-year-old daughter if she could take the two 2-year-olds and the 4-year-old and go pick out shoes,” he says.

Then he left the family with another officer and also purchased diapers and wipes – two items the family had attempted to steal.

“When I was walking towards them with the wipes, obviously nothing had to be said. She was crying, I had tears in my eyes,” Engravalle tells PEOPLE, adding that he did still cite her for shop lifting, giving her notice to appear in court where the penalty will be decided.

What happened next took everyone involved by surprise. After the story of Engravalle’s good deed received national attention, donations for Robinson and her daughters began pouring in.

The Roeland Park Police department received over 500 calls from individuals wanting to help the family, coming from 16 states and even Switzerland, the Prairie Village Post reports.

“It’s unreal. I can’t put into words how much we appreciate everything that everyone has done and how much I appreciate the officer because without him we would still be hungry,” Robinson tells PEOPLE.

At the time of the incident, Robinson and her daughters were homeless, spending most of their time in the car. “We have somewhere to stay as of right now, even though it’s a hotel, it’s still inside,” she says.

With the support of community organizations, the mother of five is optimistic that she’ll be able to find her family a permanent home.

Engravalle maintains that his good deed was not extraordinary. “This is what police officers do, especially in Roeland Park,” he says. The public reaction, however, has blown him away. “Never in a million years would I have imagined that the public pouring in of compassion and funds for this woman to change her life around would have been so profound.”