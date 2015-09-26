Kaley Cuoco Posts First Picture Without Wedding Ring Since Announcing Divorce (And Introduces Her New Pet)

Just one day after exclusively revealing to PEOPLE that she and husband Ryan Sweeting are calling it quits, Kaley Cuoco is getting back on the horse – literally.

The Big Bang Theory actress happily welcomed her new horse Zaza to the family through an Instagram photo on Saturday.

In the picture, Cupco’s hair was pulled back into a bun as she kissed Zaza’s nose. Noticeably missing? Her wedding band and engagement ring.

The star’s rep told PEOPLE on Friday that she and Sweeting “mutually decided” to split after only 21 months of marriage.

“They ask for privacy at this time. No further statement will be issued regarding this matter,” Cuoco’s rep said.

Rumors of marriage troubles first surfaced in April – whispers of discord that Cuoco shot down on Instagram at the time.

Kaley Cuoco’s Most Beautiful Trait

The star is an accomplished equestrian, and already owns at least one other horse – Thor.

Cuoco’s love of horse riding was not something she shared with Sweeting.

“Ryan does not ride. He actually is very scared. He’s very not comfortable with the whole thing,” Cuoco told PEOPLE back in April. “He gets very nervous. He gets nervous watching me so I have a hard time bringing him out. I force him to come out and watch.”

The actress did add that Sweeting “loves the horses themselves.”

For Cuoco, however, the experience lets her “true self” come out.

“Riding makes me feel beautiful because it’s so earthy and natural,” she said. “Technically it’s kind of dirty and gritty and edgy and I can go to the barn and not feel like I have to made up from head to toe, yet I feel my best if that makes sense. I feel my real self when I’m riding.”

• Reporting by AILI NAHAS