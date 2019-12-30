Photos of Look-Alike Mother-Daughter Pair Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Through the Years

Kaia is following in her mother's footsteps straight down the runway
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 30, 2019 04:31 PM

2003

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Mom’s mini-me! Kaia Gerber has always been a spitting image of her supermodel mama. Here they are in 2003, when Kaia was just a toddler. 

2006 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Red carpet cutie! Kaia (a then-blonde!) looked adorable posing with mom at 5 years old. 

2011

John Sciulli/Getty

It runs in the family! Kaia hit the jackpot when she took after her model mama in the hair department. 

2014

Rachel Murray/Getty

Sweet as candy! 13-year-old Kaia posed with her mom at a Dylan’s Candy Bar event in 2014. 

2015

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

While most 14-year-old girls are embarrassed of their moms, Kaia gladly matched with hers! 

2015

Noel Vasquez/Getty

When the pair wore their hair down, they looked more like siblings than mother and daughter. Here, Kaia visits the set of Extra with her mom. 

2016

Kevin Winter/Getty

The pair had fun at fashion week in 2016, flashing identical smiles for the camera. 

2016

Patrick McMullan/Getty

They twinned again in all-black outfits at the Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Media Awards. 

2017

Cindy Crawford/Instagram

Crawford posted a photo comparing her high school yearbook photo to her daughter’s and, to be honest, it took us a second to be able to tell the difference! 

2017

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

Dressed down in denim! Nothing comes between this mother-daughter duo — not even their Calvins! 

2018

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Family glam! Rande and Presley Gerber joined Cindy and Kaia for a family moment on the red carpet at the 2018 Fashion Awards. 

2019

DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages.com

Strike a pose! The mother-daughter duo looked identical leaving a Vogue event in blazers and sunglasses, clutching copies of the magazine in October 2019. 

2019

WWD/Shutterstock

At 18, Kaia is looking more and more like her mother every day. And they certainly know how to strike a pose! 

