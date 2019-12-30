Photos of Look-Alike Mother-Daughter Pair Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Through the Years

2003
Mom’s mini-me! Kaia Gerber has always been a spitting image of her supermodel mama. Here they are in 2003, when Kaia was just a toddler.
2006
Red carpet cutie! Kaia (a then-blonde!) looked adorable posing with mom at 5 years old.
2011
It runs in the family! Kaia hit the jackpot when she took after her model mama in the hair department.
2014
Sweet as candy! 13-year-old Kaia posed with her mom at a Dylan’s Candy Bar event in 2014.
2015
While most 14-year-old girls are embarrassed of their moms, Kaia gladly matched with hers!
2015
When the pair wore their hair down, they looked more like siblings than mother and daughter. Here, Kaia visits the set of Extra with her mom.
2016
The pair had fun at fashion week in 2016, flashing identical smiles for the camera.
2016
They twinned again in all-black outfits at the Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Media Awards.
2017
Crawford posted a photo comparing her high school yearbook photo to her daughter’s and, to be honest, it took us a second to be able to tell the difference!
2017
Dressed down in denim! Nothing comes between this mother-daughter duo — not even their Calvins!
2018
Family glam! Rande and Presley Gerber joined Cindy and Kaia for a family moment on the red carpet at the 2018 Fashion Awards.
2019
Strike a pose! The mother-daughter duo looked identical leaving a Vogue event in blazers and sunglasses, clutching copies of the magazine in October 2019.
2019
At 18, Kaia is looking more and more like her mother every day. And they certainly know how to strike a pose!