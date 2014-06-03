Watch Justin Timberlake's Adorable New 'Not a Bad Thing' Video

Swoon!

Justin Timberlake has done it again. For the aww-inducing video for current single “Not a Bad Thing,” the star paired a live performance of the song with crowd-sourced fan content by pulling together photos and videos via the hashtag #NotABadLoveStory.

“Guys, thank you for sharing all your love stories and showing me a million reasons why love is not a bad thing,” is how JT opens the video. “This is for you.”

The Grammy winner shares followers’ personal love stories, documenting everything from parenthood and friendship to couples of all shapes, sizes and colors. Mixed-race, gay, straight – all types of relationships are celebrated in the 4:53 cute-fest.

Timberlake, who shared his own love story with wife Jessica Biel in PEOPLE, accepted Instagram submissions for the video for about a week before it was released. But fans’ #NABT love stories will still be featured on his homepage, even if they didn’t make the video.

