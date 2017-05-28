Justin Timberlake rode a tandem bike through the Hamptons during Memorial Day weekend with pal Jimmy Fallon

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Team Up for a Tandem Bike Ride in the Hamptons

Justin Timberlake rode a tandem bike through the Hamptons during Memorial Day weekend — but wife Jessica Biel wasn’t his cycle partner.

Pal Jimmy Fallon instead joined the 36-year-old “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer for some holiday weekend “bro-biking,” which they captured for Timberlake’s Instagram.

“God! Just biking through the Hamptons. It’s so beautiful,” Timberlake says as he ramps up his bike whistle. Then, Fallon appears in the background, shouting “bro-biking” — and Timberlake joins in the chant.

The clip zooms out to show the buds zipping around on a quiet street, Fallon still taking up the rear.

This is not the first time Fallon, 42, has been Timberlake’s bromantic partner in fun.

In October, Timberlake and Fallon treated The Tonight Show audience with a performance of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic,” given while reprising their adorably goofy Camp Winnipesaukee sketch, in which they “reminisce” on their days at a New Hampshire summer camp, where they stayed up late and sang their favorite radio hits.

