Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have a Low-Key Date Night Ahead of Their Four-Year Wedding Anniversary
The couple enjoyed a game of Scrabble and glasses of white wine
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel keep their romance alive with quality time together and a good game of Scrabble!
The actress and Au Fudge restaurateur humble bragged about her game night victory on Thursday, posting a photo of the couple’s sweet – but competitive – stare down. “I played ‘sardine’ and got the 50 bonus points! Guess who is no longer undefeated…
#scrabblebrag,” Biel, 34, captioned her shot.
And what a view! The proud parents of 18-month-old Silas played their favorite game overlooking a metropolitan skyline with a glass of white wine for the ultimate low-key date night.
RELATED VIDEO: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Son Is Adorable
This month, Biel and Timberlake, 35, are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on the 19th. The pair – who dated for five years – tied the knot in southern Italy in 2012, after announcing their engagement over the 2011 holiday season. Then in April 2015, they welcomed their first child, son Silas.
The couple’s Scrabble date comes after the singer celebrated the release of his Netflix concert film Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids with some #TimberlakeAndChill. On Wednesday, a few lucky fans were contacted via direct Twitter message so local pizza parlors could drop off the goods courtesy of Timberlake and Netflix.