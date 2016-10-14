The couple enjoyed a game of Scrabble and glasses of white wine

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have a Low-Key Date Night Ahead of Their Four-Year Wedding Anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel keep their romance alive with quality time together and a good game of Scrabble!

The actress and Au Fudge restaurateur humble bragged about her game night victory on Thursday, posting a photo of the couple’s sweet – but competitive – stare down. “I played ‘sardine’ and got the 50 bonus points! Guess who is no longer undefeated…

#scrabblebrag,” Biel, 34, captioned her shot.

And what a view! The proud parents of 18-month-old Silas played their favorite game overlooking a metropolitan skyline with a glass of white wine for the ultimate low-key date night.

This month, Biel and Timberlake, 35, are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on the 19th. The pair – who dated for five years – tied the knot in southern Italy in 2012, after announcing their engagement over the 2011 holiday season. Then in April 2015, they welcomed their first child, son Silas.