Justin Timberlake Honors Trisha Yearwood at ASCAP Country Music Awards

All eyes were on Trisha Yearwood Monday night, as she received the Voice of Music award at the 53rd annual ASCAP Country Music Awards.

The country star – who was joined by husband Garth Brooks – was presented the crystal award by former president Jimmy Carter following a short musical tribute, which featured performances by Lady Antebellum, Reba McEntire, as well as Yearwood and Brooks’ daughter Allie who sang her mom’s 1991 hit “She’s In Love With the Boy.”

Yearwood “gives young women a voice about love, loss and staying true to themselves,” Justin Timberlake – who was also in attendance and emceed the performances – said.

But Timberlake wasn t the only one to sing Yearwood’s praises, Brooks told PEOPLE earlier in the evening, “She is the voice.”

“In this room, with all these great songwriters, she is that voice,” he explained on the red carpet before the show. “Every songwriter in this room would love to hear their words sung by that voice.”

And after receiving her award Yearwood, 51, sweetly thanked Carter and his wife Rosalynn “for showing my husband and me not only the kind of marriage we want to have, but the kind of people we aspire to be.”

“I’m so grateful to Justin,” she continued. “I thought it was cool when I saw he was here, but when he got on stage and I realized he was here on my behalf, I lost my mind!”

Yearwood went on to thank everyone who performed including her daughter, “Allie, you make your dad and I so proud,” Yearwood said.

She added: “Thank you Garth, you are the love of my life. But especially thank you to the writers here. The highest compliment you can give me is to tell me you liked what I did with your song. That is an honor I will always cherish.”

• Reporting by KAY WEST