10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Everybody wants to know: 'Did you smoke pot with Woody?' We did!"
– Justin Timberlake, on his high jinks with Friends with Benefits costar Woody Harrelson, to Elle
"She'll probably get her own reality show now."
– Sharon Osbourne, speculating on the future of Casey Anthony, who will be released from jail next week, on Twitter
"L.A. scares the crap out of me. I feel if I have to work out four hours a day, and count the calories of everything I put in my mouth, and have Botox at 22, and obsess about how I look the whole time, I will go mad. I will absolutely lose it."
– Emma Watson, to the U.K. edition of Harper's Bazaar
"I had to wear a chastity belt."
– Transformers star Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, joking about fending off costar Shia LaBeouf, who claimed to have romanced ex-Transformers babes Megan Fox and Isabel Lucas, on Chelsea Lately
"Don't steal my boas!"
– Lenny Kravitz, recalling the unusual scolding he gave his fashion-savvy daughter Zoë, to Details
"I told her, 'Honey, I'll cook and clean, but I'm watching the game!'"
– HawthoRNe star and hockey fan Michael Vartan, on negotiating game time with his new wife, Lauren Skaar, to PEOPLE
"When Chris Evans first took his shirt off on the set of Captain America, I just instinctively grabbed his man boob."
– Captain America's Haley Atwell, on handling her leading man – and his superhero pecs, to Esquire
"We expect Prince Albert to pay cows for his bride."
– South African President Jacob Zuma, joking with Monaco's royal newlyweds about the dowry custom of Princess Charlene's homeland
"No criminals."
– Rose Byrne, setting the bar for potential suitors, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"The writers from the Bill and Ted film are writing some funny drafts. Bill and Ted at 50. It could be funny!"
– Keanu Reeves, hyping up the possibility of another Excellent Adventure, to PEOPLE