Baby, it’s cold outside – even in New Orleans!

On Thursday, Justin Timberlake took a private jet from Orlando to visit heavily pregnant Jessica Biel. The actress bundled up her baby bump as she walked around the set of her new movie, which she is also producing – The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea.

“Jessica seemed very excited. They spent the weekend together in New Orleans,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She seems excited about working. She looks great and often has a hand on her cute baby bump.” The source says Biel is due in about a month.

To brave the chilly temperatures in New Orleans, Timberlake donned a black hoodie and coat while Biel, 32, wore a puffy beige coat, jeans and flats.

The actress was sporting fake wounds on her face, but it looked as if her husband’s on-set visit still made her crack a smile.

“Jessica has a huge baby bump, but has been nothing but amazing,” another source tells PEOPLE. “She acts very professional and excited about filming. She hasn’t asked for any special treatment and has walked around the set with the rest of the cast and the crew. Everyone loves her. Despite working very long days, from about 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jessica has been in great mood and looks fantastic.”

The couple, who were married in Italy in 2012, kept quiet on their pending parenthood until they announced the news with a sweet photo on Instagram on Jan. 31, Timberlake s 34th birthday.