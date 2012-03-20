Justin Bieber Versus Justin Timberlake: Whose Bloody Cover Is Best?

It’s not a battle of the babes – it’s a battle of the bleeding.

Justin Bieber is featured looking knocked and bloodied on the latest cover of Complex magazine. The young pop star is following in the footsteps of Justin Timberlake, who posed looking like he’d just taken a beating a decade ago on the cover of Arena Homme.

Bieber, clad in a bowtie and white dress shirt, still comes off cute under the blood and bruises; whereas, Timberlake – placed above a cover line that says, “Hit me baby one more time” – comes off a bit tougher with an intimidating look in his eyes, like he’s ready for another match.