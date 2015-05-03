Justin Bieber: I Want to Be Someone My Siblings Can Look Up To

Justin Bieber is one of the most famous people on the planet, and he knows it. But he also has a firm plan on how to stay grounded.

“There have been times where it has been difficult,” the 21-year-old told PEOPLE. “But as long as I put God and family first, I can find my way through most things. I also find it important to surround myself with people who are honest and hold me accountable for my actions – that helps a lot, too.”

Over the past several months, Bieber has been on a sort of “please forgive me tour,” where he’s owned up to his past mistakes and bad decisions.

He’s still entitled to have a little fun, though, and he did just that in Las Vegas on Saturday. Prior to watching his buddy Floyd Mayweather Jr. beat Manny Pacquiao in the so-called “fight of the century” in Las Vegas, the “Boyfriend” singer partied poolside at Hard Rock Hotel’s Rehab pool party.

Even there, the former bad boy was on his best behavior (by Vegas pool party standards) and he has a reason for that: his little brother and sister. He said he wants to be a role model to them.

“I love my brother and sister so much,” he said. “I want to help them be the best they can be and being someone they can look up to is definitely an important part of that.”

Justin Bieber Roast Best Moments