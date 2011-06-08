Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Get in Some PDA and NBA

Justin Bieber and Texas-born girlfriend Selena Gomez were spotted having a blast in a private suite during Tuesday night’s Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat game.

“They were kissing and laughing while Selena sat on Justin’s lap drinking a bottle of water,” a source tells PEOPLE of their PDA during the NBA Finals in Dallas’s American Airlines Center. “She was wildly cheering on the Mavericks while Justin pointed out great plays to her. They were very cute.”

This is just the latest in the young couple’s string of PDA. Recently, they took a romantic vacation in Hawaii, where they were snapped smooching in the surf. Days later, Bieber, 17, took Gomez, 18, to meet his family in his native Canada.

– Linda Marx

