"He's an adult – he does what he wants to do," an insider tells PEOPLE

While Justin Bieber‘s recent behavior has left some worried, an insider suggests he’s experiencing more growing pains that come with the transition from child star to adult.

“People have always known you as a kid, and you want to grow up and do different things and not be seen as a kid,” says the insider. “What do you expect from someone who was on top of the world, with no proper home?”

Since rising to fame with his debut album in 2009 after being discovered on YouTube, Bieber, now 22, has been open about his sometimes strained relationship with his parents. He told Billboard in November that his relationship with his mom, Pattie Mallette, is “pretty non-existing.” And earlier this year, despite saying he and dad Jeremy Bieber are “closer,” he told GQ of his parents: “You don’t need them as much” anymore.

Adds the insider: “He’s an adult – he does what he wants to do.”

Another source insists Bieber simply “feels beat” from his Purpose tour schedule.