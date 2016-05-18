The Truth Behind Justin Bieber's Strange Behavior: 'He Already Feels Beat' from Tour Schedule, Says Source

Justin Bieber‘s antics have long been a source of tabloid fodder, but the “Sorry” singer’s recent erratic behavior has had many wondering: Is he okay?

Despite rumors that he is heading toward a public meltdown, a source says in the new issue of PEOPLE that the Canadian star is simply feeling the effects of a grueling tour schedule.

“Two months into it, and he already feels beat,” says the source. “He’s not losing it, though. He’s just trying to find ways to focus.”

And while a new facial tattoo (a tiny cross under his eye) and conduct on a trip to Boston last week continued to fuel speculation on his health (he was photographed walking barefoot through a park and outside his hotel one day then was later spotted sitting in a tree), the source insists he turns to nature as a source of respite.

“Visiting parks and meditating calms him,” says the source.

After some brush-ups with the law in the past few years (including a DUI arrest and vandalism charge), Bieber’s comeback album, Purpose, and apology tour once again found favor with the public, taking home his first Grammy in February and topping the Billboard Hot 100 with three new singles.

But some of the singer’s social media posts have caused controversy. First, in March, he canceled future fan meet-and-greets, claiming, “I end up so drained and unhappy … to the point of depression” after them.

Then last week, after an encounter with fans in Boston, Bieber, 22, lashed out on Instagram again, saying he was “done taking pictures” with fans because, “It has gotten to the point that people don’t even say hi to me or recognize me as a human.”

Contrary to a report that the tour is in jeopardy, a rep for Bieber calls the rumor “bulls—,” adding of the singer: “He’s totally fine.”