'She Loving the Crew': Justin Bieber Reunites with Hailey Baldwin in San Francisco Ahead of the Super Bowl

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may be “just friends”, but the model has “crew” approval either way.

The 19-year-old posed alongside Bieber and his friends in a new Instagram photo taken in San Francisco, Saturday, ahead of the Super Bowl. Dressed casually, Baldwin posed in ripped denim and a motorcycle jacket while Bieber wore khakis, sneakers and an oversized t-shirt.

“She loving the crew,” the 21-year-old singer wrote.

Some of the group included photographer Jordan Taylor Wright, Vine stars Rudy Mancuso and Lele Pons, and singer Maejor.

Bieber also shared a photo with a few of the guys, and (of course) yet another shirtless shot.

The group later hit the Maxim Super Bowl party at Bootsy Bellows VIP Lounge section.

“Justin and Hailey got on stage to watch A$AP Rocky. Justin and Hailey were in party mode and cutesy together, but no major PDA. He did seem protective of her and made sure she was still walking with their group and called her up to go on stage with him to watch A$AP Rocky,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

“Once they got to the table, Justin started dancing and singing with friends and Hailey, and Hailey was socializing and singing along with the songs too.”

Bieber and the blonde beauty created relationship buzz earlier this year after vacationing together and eventually locking lips in a photo shared to social media over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Baldwin’s father Stephen Baldwin, however, told TMZ in January that there is “no label” on the pair’s relationship.

Regardless, the “Sorry” singer has the actor’s approval: “Mr. Bieber is a wonderful young man, hugely talented, got a whole lot more success ahead of him,” Baldwin told TMZ.

•Reporting by MELODY CHIU