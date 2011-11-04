10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Mummy's the word on Jessica Simpson's big news, plus more from Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Courtesy jessica simpson

"It's true – I'm going to be a mummy!"
Jessica Simpson, confirming weeks of pregnancy speculation with a photo of her baby bump all wrapped up as such for Halloween, on Twitter

2 of 10

Credit: Adam Taylor/ABC

"When I get home [from rehearsals], I train horizontally."
DWTS's Ricki Lake, whose new moves are spicing up her love life with fiancé Christian Evans, to PEOPLE

3 of 10

Credit: Jen Lowery/Startraks

"It just happens that one of us is a nerd and the other is the coolest multi-entrepreneur on the planet."
Coldplay's Chris Martin, on his unlikely friendship with buddy Jay-Z, to Pitchfork

4 of 10

Credit: Fapian/Zodiac/Splash News Online

"If I were terribly rich and famous, I would say it comes with the territory. But I'm just a regular actor trying to get a job."
Selma Blair, who says complaining about paparazzi makes you "an ass," to reporters at amfAR's Inspiration Gala

5 of 10

Credit: Hermes/Dalle/Startraks

"She has very kissable cheeks."
– PDA-happy Justin Bieber, who just can't keep his lips off girlfriend Selena Gomez, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

6 of 10

Credit: Courtesy Diesel

"I'm just going to stick to whip creams coming out my tits."
Katy Perry, avoiding politics by playing dumb, on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

7 of 10

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

"I'm not putting anybody I love to work on my wedding day."
Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott, promising not to make band mates Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley take the stage on her big day, to Redbook

8 of 10

Credit: Whosay.com

"Thanks Dr. Dorfman for the zoom."
– Satisfied teeth-whitening client Lindsay Lohan, whose less-than-pearly whites at an October event was the talk of the Internet, on Twitter

9 of 10

Credit: Justin Lubin/NBC

"We all have [so many more] lines!"
The Office's Mindy Kaling, joking about the perks of losing Steve Carell from the show's cast, to PEOPLE

10 of 10

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

"I would not have spent so much time on something just for a TV show!"
Kim Kardashian, defending her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries as a mistake – not fake, on her website
By Christie Larusso