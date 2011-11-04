10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"It's true – I'm going to be a mummy!"
– Jessica Simpson, confirming weeks of pregnancy speculation with a photo of her baby bump all wrapped up as such for Halloween, on Twitter
"When I get home [from rehearsals], I train horizontally."
– DWTS's Ricki Lake, whose new moves are spicing up her love life with fiancé Christian Evans, to PEOPLE
"If I were terribly rich and famous, I would say it comes with the territory. But I'm just a regular actor trying to get a job."
– Selma Blair, who says complaining about paparazzi makes you "an ass," to reporters at amfAR's Inspiration Gala
"She has very kissable cheeks."
– PDA-happy Justin Bieber, who just can't keep his lips off girlfriend Selena Gomez, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I'm just going to stick to whip creams coming out my tits."
– Katy Perry, avoiding politics by playing dumb, on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
"I'm not putting anybody I love to work on my wedding day."
– Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott, promising not to make band mates Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley take the stage on her big day, to Redbook
"Thanks Dr. Dorfman for the zoom."
– Satisfied teeth-whitening client Lindsay Lohan, whose less-than-pearly whites at an October event was the talk of the Internet, on Twitter
"We all have [so many more] lines!"
– The Office's Mindy Kaling, joking about the perks of losing Steve Carell from the show's cast, to PEOPLE
"I would not have spent so much time on something just for a TV show!"
– Kim Kardashian, defending her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries as a mistake – not fake, on her website
