Justin Bieber: I'm Against Loveless Sex and Abortion

Justin Bieber may be teen heartthrob, but he takes on some weighty issues in a new interview.

Take relationships, for one.

“I don’t think you should have sex with anyone unless you love them,” Bieber, 16, tells the new issue of Rolling Stone, out Friday.

Asked whether he believes in strict abstinence before marriage, he says, “I think you should just wait for the person you’re in love with.”

Bieber recently has been seen with Selena Gomez, 18, though neither has confirmed a romance. When the interviewer caught a glimpse of an image on Bieber’s laptop of the pair against an orange sunset, Bieber quickly closed the computer.

In the interview, Bieber also weighs in on the abortion debate, saying, “I really don’t believe in abortion. It’s like killing a baby?”

When pressed as to whether he’d agree with it in cases of rape, Bieber says, “I guess I haven’t been in that position, so I wouldn’t be able to judge that.”

And the Canadian-born singer also says he doesn’t plan on becoming an American citizen.

“You guys are evil,” he jokes. “Canada’s the best country in the world.”

“We go to the doctor and we don’t need to worry about paying him, but here, your whole life, you’re broke because of medical bills,” he adds. “My bodyguard’s baby was premature, and now he has to pay for it. In Canada, if your baby’s premature, he stays in the hospital as long as he needs to, and then you go home.”

