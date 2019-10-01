Every Must-See Photo From Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Star-Studded Southern Wedding

Heaven (and Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina) is for lovers! Mrs. Bieber donned this pink-and-white trucker hat pre-wedding.
In a photo shared by chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda, Hailey is seen lying on the floor in a white robe, getting pampered before her big day.
Then, she rocked this chic leather jacket with the word “wife” bedazzled on the back.
Speaking of bedazzled, guests were treated to custom Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut bottles that were adorned with 9,682 Swarovski crystals and took 16 hours to make. Talk about a labor of love!
Model Fai Khadra enjoyed his bottle while wishing the newlyweds well!
Kendall Jenner was in attendance and wore a gorgeous velvet gown.
The model took videos of her look, which included wearing her — once blonde, now dark — crimped locks.
She also stopped to take a selfie with Justine Skye, who was also a guest of the newlyweds!
The model put her skills to good use as she struck a pose with Isabella Grutman.
Justin’s very first girlfriend, Caitlin Beadles, made the trip to South Carolina to support her ex.
“Glamorous” is an understatement! The ladies in attendance looked radiant in their black-tie gowns.
Kylie Jenner showed up to the wedding wearing a sexy gold gown.
We know, we know, the wedding is about the Biebers, but not counting any photos of Justin and Hailey, this photo of Stormi and Kylie is the cutest of the night!
Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye and more got together for an epic mirror selfie.
The newlyweds shared a sweet kiss while snapping pictures in a customized photobooth.
The couple struck a pose after saying “I do” in front of friends and family.
David Grutman shared plenty of photobooth snaps with the world. Here, he poses with his wife, Isabella Grutman, and Mrs. Bieber!
Love was definitely in the air at the event. Here is Grutman sharing some of it with his wife, Isabella.
Nothing like a wedding to make you want to show everyone a little PDA.
Grutman even planted a kiss on photographer, Joe Termini.
Grutman and Termini posed alongside Hillsong United pastor Joel Houston.
Justine Skye also had plenty of fun in the photobooth.
These photos of the singer posing with the Grutmans and Kendall Jenner can be used as evidence.
Skye looked ever so glam in an off-the-shoulder gown.
Kendall Jenner playfully showed off her ring finger to the camera. Who’s ready to become part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan?
The groom had his fair share of fun in the photobooth. Here, he gets close to Kris Jenner’s beau, Corey Gamble.
And here he smooches pal Jaden Smith on the cheek as his wife grins from ear to ear.