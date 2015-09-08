Justin Bieber Explains Why He's Not in a Relationship: 'I Got My Heart Broken'

There’s a sad reason why there’s no one special in Justin Bieber‘s life at the moment.

The singer opened up about it during an interview on Monday with Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O.

“I haven’t been in a relationship for a while now,” the 21-year-old said after the hosts asked him who he’d be bringing with him to Australia when he performs there later this month.

When Kyle questioned why a young pop star would want to be seriously involved with anyone anyway, Bieber clarified, “I’m a relationship type of guy. I love to be in love, love cuddling. I love all that stuff.”

He added, “I got my heart broken. I’m just trying to let that heal up.”

That prompted Jackie O. to ask about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The radio host asked about Gomez’s name being scrawled on a wall in his new “What Do You Mean?” video, and he dismissed it, saying, “I think that might be fake,” before going on to say “it wasn’t me that did that.”