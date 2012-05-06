Justin Bieber Escorts Floyd Mayweather to the Ring in Las Vegas

Who knew Justin Bieber and boxing were such a winning combination?

The pop star, 18, not only attended Floyd Mayweather’s title fight at the Las Vegas MGM Grand on Saturday, but Bieber also escorted the former Dancing with the Stars contestant into the ring while carrying two of the boxer’s championship belts.

Bieber’s appearance came as a surprise to those in the arena, though perhaps fans should have suspected something was up after the “Boyfriend” singer Tweeted earlier in the day, “cinco de mayo… #MayweatherCotto yeah @floydmayweather today is a BIG day.”

Later, after Mayweather won a unanimous decision against Miguel Cotto, Bieber also Tweeted, “Hard Work & Dedication . congrats champ. glad i could be a part of it.”

Also joining Mayweather’s entry entourage: WWE’s Triple H and rapper 50 Cent.