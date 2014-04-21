Justin Bieber's Deportation Petition: No Comment from the White House

And the White House was like, baby, baby, baby no comment.

After Justin Bieber’s January DUI arrest inspired a petition to kick the Canadian singer out of the country, the official response from the government’s We the People may let down the non-Beliebers.

“Sorry to disappoint, but we won t be commenting on this one,” reads the statement.

“The We the People terms of participation state that, ‘to avoid the appearance of improper influence, the White House may decline to address certain procurement, law enforcement, adjudicatory, or similar matters properly within the jurisdiction of federal departments or agencies, federal courts, or state and local government in its response to a petition.’ ”

The statement continues: “So we’ll leave it to others to comment on Mr. Bieber’s case, but we’re glad you care about immigration issues.”

The petition, created Jan. 23 and titled “Deport Justin Bieber and revoke his green card,” received more than 273,000 signatures (nearly triple the 100,000 needed to guarantee a response). And while the White House didn’t go into further details about the singer’s own legal problems, the statement discussed immigration reform.

“Independent economists say immigration reform will grow our economy and shrink our deficits by almost $1 trillion in the next 20 years,” reads the response. “For those of you counting at home, that’s 12.5 billion concert tickets – or 100 billion copies of Mr. Bieber’s debut album.”

Meanwhile, Bieber, 20, was spotted enjoying the States last week as he hit Coachella with on-again-off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Since pleading not guilty to all charges (driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving without a valid driver’s license), he is currently awaiting trial now scheduled for May 5.

