Justin Bieber Hangs with a Tiger (and the Batmobile) at His Dad's Engagement Party

George Pimentel/WireImage
Adam Carlson
October 05, 2016 02:19 PM

Justin Bieber on Saturday celebrated his dad‘s engagement to his longtime girlfriend at a private Toronto art event that featured Batman, the Batmobile and an actual Bengal tiger. Yes, really.

The engagement party appears to have been held at a private art show, simultaneous to an event called the “Nyotaimori Celebrating Life Love And Art.” (“Nyotaimori” refers to the Japanese practice of serving sushi off the bodies of naked women.)

Other attendees included costumed superheroes such as Iron Man and Wonder Woman, former boxing heavyweight Lennox Lewis and Canadian opera singer Meghan Lindsay, who performed.

Justin Bieber attends his father's engagement party during the Private VIP Art Show and "Nyotaimori Celebrating Life Love And Art" on April 30, 2016, in Toronto.
George Pimentel/WireImage

Bieber, 22, spent time at the party petting the tiger – a moment he later Instagrammed – and hanging out in the Batmobile and the superheroes, as well as with his dad.

According to TMZ, Justin also performed at the party and played the piano.

Justin Bieber (second from right) attends his father's engagement party during the Private VIP Art Show and "Nyotaimori Celebrating Life Love And Art" on April 30, 2016, in Toronto.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Justin Bieber (left) and dad Jeremy Bieber at Jeremy's engagement party during the Private VIP Art Show and "Nyotaimori Celebrating Life Love And Art" on April 30, 2016, in Toronto.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Justin Bieber (center) attends his father's engagement party during the Private VIP Art Show and "Nyotaimori Celebrating Life Love And Art" on April 30, 2016, in Toronto.
George Pimentel/WireImage

Jeremy popped the question to his girlfriend, Chelsey Rebelow, in February while they were vacationing in St. Barts – a moment he later YouTubed.

During his proposal, Rebelo became overcome with emotion after Jeremy revealed the ring. “On February 19th, 2016, I proposed to my best friend Chelsey Rebelo,” Jeremy wrote of the moment.

