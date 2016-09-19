Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie Split After Six Weeks Together

The singer and model are broken up "for now," a source tells PEOPLE

They were inseparable just last month, but Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie are calling it quits already.

“They’re broken up for now,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Though they were together just a short six weeks, the relationship definitely had its fair share of drama.

In mid-August, the “Sorry” singer, 22, berated his fans for making negative comments towards his new girlfriend, and his ex Selena Gomez also waded into the mix.

The on-and-off exes got into a spat when Gomez left some advice for her ex on a photo he posted of himself and Richie.

“If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol- It should be special between you two only,” Gomez wrote. “Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before any one ever did.” Bieber quickly clapped back, writing “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love.”

In a recent interview with Billboard, Richie, 18, opened up about falling for Bieber.

“We have a special relationship. Justin is very easy to talk to, and that’s hard to find with people in Los Angeles,” she said.

While a source previously told PEOPLE the duo were “basically on a love-fest,” the pop star was also not ready to get serious with Richie.