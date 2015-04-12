Inside Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner's Coachella Weekend Together

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner know how to do Coachella.

After Bieber posted an Instagram photo with his hands around Jenner on Thursday, the two continued to spend time together over the weekend, striking a well-crafted balance between enjoying the actual festival and hitting up the private parties outside the grounds of the Indio, California, music festival.

On Friday, Jenner skipped the Nylon Midnight Garden Party – where her sister Kylie and Bieber were both spotted – but the 19-year-old did show up at the house Bieber, 21, is staying at for the weekend for an after-party, an insider tells PEOPLE.

Earlier in the day, the singer made an appearance at the “Views from the One” pool party where he snapped photographs with his friends and played a short melody on the house piano at the dFm House in front of a handful of guests.

The pair were also spotted at the Beacher’s Madhouse Party presented by SocialNightlife.com, where they were seen whispering in each other’s ears.

The next afternoon, Bieber and Kendall partied together at the McDonald’s and Chevrolet Pool Party at the Bootsy Bellows Estate.

Bieber made a lap around the estate, chatting with friends, picking up some McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets and evading snaps of cell phone cameras thanks to his security team before retreating to his curtained cabana nearby.

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner Rick Williams

Holding court in his intimate cabana, he conversed with two girls on a couch as his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s song “The Heart Wants What It Wants” played in the background.

The “As Long as You Love Me” singer was soon joined by Jenner and their mutual pal Gigi Hadid. Together, the trio watched Hadid’s boyfriend Cody Simpson perform on the stage set up across the pool from their cabana.

After the party, Bieber and Kendall headed over to the star–studded music festival to check out some of second night’s biggest acts – which included Jack White and Robert Pattinson’s fiancée FKA twigs.

But Bieber wasn’t done when the the Saturday festivities came to a close.

Just after 2 a.m., the pop star was seen entering the Neon Carnival party – sans Jenner – where he made a beeline for pal Chris Brown’s table.