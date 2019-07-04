July Fourth 2019: See How the Stars are Celebrating

“Happy #independenceday to everyone!!! I hope you enjoy this day w/ your family and friends,” the former motorcycle racer and husband to singer Pink began his fourth of July Instagram post.

“Thank you to all active duty military and veterans who dedicate their lives for all of us. No matter your party, enjoy this day as an American and appreciate the country that we live in,” he continued. “I’ve been to many amazing countries around the world, but there is no other place I want to call home than here. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”