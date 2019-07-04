July Fourth 2019: See How the Stars are Celebrating

Kristin Cavallari
“How we 4th 🎇,” the Very Cavallari star posted on Instagram. The mom of three wore her red, white and blue overalls to kick off her July 4th cookout.
Ariana Grande
The singer took snaps of her Independence Day trip to the Museum of Science and Industry, including this adorable photo of herself posing behind an oversized astronaut suit, on her Instagram Stories.
Lea Michele
The actress wished “everyone a very Happy 4th of July” with a sweet selfie complete with a gorgeous backdrop of blue skies and fluffy clouds.
Padman Lakshmi
The Top Chef host celebrated July 4th while sending a message to the Trump Administration.
Lakshmi tweeted a photo of a pie decorated to look like an American flag with “close the camps” written on top. “A truly American pie for the bbq today,” she captioned the photo before tweeting again to ask her followers to, “Contact your representatives tomorrow and demand they #CloseTheCamps” (referring the closure of detention facilities holding migrant children and families).
Carey Hart
“Happy #independenceday to everyone!!! I hope you enjoy this day w/ your family and friends,” the former motorcycle racer and husband to singer Pink began his fourth of July Instagram post.
“Thank you to all active duty military and veterans who dedicate their lives for all of us. No matter your party, enjoy this day as an American and appreciate the country that we live in,” he continued. “I’ve been to many amazing countries around the world, but there is no other place I want to call home than here. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”
Catherine Giudici Lowe
“Grateful for our freedom. 🇺🇸,” the soon-to-be mom of three posted with a cute shot of her oldest son Samuel sitting in between a pathway lined in American flags.
“Happy 4th of July everyone! Be safe out there!” she added.
Barack Obama
Malia Obama shares a birthday with America and her father, the former President, celebrated the special double-celebration with an Instagram post.
“Happy Fourth of July, everybody! This is always a great day in the Obama family: a chance to celebrate America—and Malia’s birthday, too,” Obama wrote along with a photo of their family.
“Hope all of you are able to get some time with friends, family, and fireworks,” he continued.
Malia turned 21 while the U.S. turned 243.