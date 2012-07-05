Tori Spelling tried to make being stuck in a wheelchair festive for her July 4th.

The Home Sweet Hollywood star, 39, was photographed Wednesday wearing a large, thick bandage on her right foot to complement her patriotic bikini top and shorts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With her youngest child, 9-month-old Hattie – also dressed festively for the occasion – on her lap, the expectant mom looks less than completely comfortable while “lounging” by the pool.

No response yet for what caused the injury, but according to Spelling’s Twitter it was a great holiday!

“Fireworks and then #independenceday on tv! Perf end to a gr8 #fourthofjuly,” she wrote.