Get in the July 4th Spirit with This Epic Independence Day Speech

While you gear up for July 4th, remember what this holiday is all about: patriotism, independence from Great Britain and kicking some alien butt.

Or at least that’s the lesson we got from 1996’s Independence Day, which features one of the most inspirational speeches of all time.

“We can’t be consumed by our petty differences anymore,” President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman) tells a crowd of soldiers preparing to launch a worldwide attack against intergalactic intruders.

“We will be united in our common interests. Perhaps it’s fate that today is the 4th of July and you will once again be fighting for our freedom – not from tyranny, oppression or persecution – but from annihilation.”

“We’re fighting for our right to live, to exist,” he continues. “And should we win the day, the 4th of July will no longer be known as an American holiday but as the day when the world declared in one voice: ‘We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We’re going to live on! We’re going to survive! Today we celebrate our Independence Day!’ “