Julie Andrews has dismissed reports that her singing career is over because of throat surgery, a British newspaper said. “I will sing again,” the 63-year-old actress declared in an interview in the Mail on Sunday. “It’s true my voice is a little weak at the moment, but I’m resting it, and it will get better. I’m sure it will.” Last month her husband, film director Blake Edwards, told Parade magazine in the U.S. that he did not think she would sing again.