Julianne Hough & Ryan Seacrest Throw a Dance Party in L.A.

Julianne Hough was having a ball at the official Footloose afterparty at Whiskey Blue inside the W Los Angeles – Westwood. She was partying with doting boyfriend Ryan Seacrest, who was very supportive of his leading lady. The pair danced the night away, took tequila shots and even stole smooches in front of everyone. Seacrest was also spotted giving Hough’s brother, DWTS pro Derek Hough, a friendly hug. – Dahvi Shira

