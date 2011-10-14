10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Hugh Jackman sings Robert Pattinson's praises, plus more from Julianne Hough, David Arquette and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Man, he's got a voice!"
Hugh Jackman, raving about Robert Pattinson's karaoke skills, to MTV

"The baby's going to have to call me Shazza or Mrs. O."
– Grandma-to-be Sharon Osbourne, whose son Jack is expecting a baby with his fiancée Lisa Stelly in April, on The Talk

"Somebody cares about me and it's Tom Cruise!"
Julianne Hough, on receiving some TLC from the mega-movie star after an injury on the set of their film, Rock of Ages, to PEOPLE

"She says sometimes the judges have on their cranky pants. She says, 'Let's hope they have on their happy pants.'"
David Arquette, whose daughter Coco has been cheering him on Dancing with the Stars, backstage after Monday night's show

"My activities tend to revolve around crossword puzzles, reading and playing piano and games with my friends … Oh my God, I sound like Miss September."
Rashida Jones, making fun of her G-rated hobbies, in Playboy

"Part of being the boss is allowing others to think they're the boss, which is what I do."
Will Arnett, on who wears the pants in the relationship, him or wife Amy Poehler, to Redbook

"I think we're going to do a whole lot of beer, some keg beers. We might go with some High Life and PBR, you know, keep it classy."
Nikki Reed's fiancé Paul McDonald, joking about their upcoming nuptials, to PEOPLE

"Everybody thinks I'm funny. I'm fooling everybody. They think I'm talented. I'm pulling the wool over everybody's eyes and they're paying me for it."
30 Rock's Alec Baldwin, on having the last laugh, reported by the

"I was blown away by how easily I adapted to the high heels."
Matt Lauer, on dressing up like J.Lo opposite Today show co-host Al Roker's Puff Daddy for Halloween in 2000, to PEOPLE

"'Conga' never gets old."
Gloria Estefan, who still loves to shake it to her wedding classic, to Parade
By Christie Larusso