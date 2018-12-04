Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Get Cozy While Taye Diggs Shuts Down Dance Floor at Holiday Bash

The holiday season is in full swing!

Over the weekend, producer Jennifer Klein hosted her annual holiday party at her Los Angeles home, drawing stars like Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Kelsey Grammer, David Duchovny, Lili Reinhart and more.

Hough was an early arrival at the bash and stayed close to husband Brooks Laich. Often hand in hand, the couple chatted with fellow guests who sipped on Don Julio and TYKU cocktails, and mini bottles of Le Grand Courtage and Chloe wine. Other lovebirds getting into the holiday spirit included Dave and Odette Annable, and Grammer and his wife Kayte Walsh.

Though they’re often connected at the hip, Dobrev — Hough’s longtime BFF — breezed into the party later in the night wearing a green sparkly mini dress. The former Vampire Diaries star stopped by Anthropologie‘s “Snow Much Fun” secret Santa gifting table on her way out, where celebs like Josh Gad and Katie Lowes picked up cashmere scarves and beauty products.

Out on the patio, Riverdale‘s Reinhart and Madeleine Petsch had a cute reunion as they chatted for most of the party tucked away in a corner.

Guests like Mad Men‘s James Wolk noshed on a taco bar by Chipotle and the See’s candy bar was constantly crowded with celebs. Those who didn’t fully satisfy their sweet tooth — including Joel McHale — picked up Sidecar Doughnuts on their way out along with a steaming cup of Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Sprinkles, Garrett Popcorn, Baked by Melissa, Barney Butter, Cake Bams, Olly bars and Dang Foods were also readily available for the stars to bring home.

Taye Diggs MEGA

Meanwhile, the dance floor was packed until well past midnight. Taye Diggs was a mainstay, dancing the night away with pals who stayed hydrated with bottles of Icelandic Glacial water.

As the party wrapped up, servers passed around Suja wellness shots, along with Taja Coconut water and Forto Coffee shots, while Health Ade handed out bottles of kombucha to help party goers recover.