The private couple opened up about their ongoing romance

Julia Roberts Says She's Obsessed with Husband Danny Moder, Has Him Help Pick Out Her Outfits

Looks like love is still in the air!

It’s been over 10 years since Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder were married but the actress is still apparently crazy for her husband.

While attending the Hammer Museum’s 13th Annual Gala in the Garden honoring Diane Keaton in Westwood, California, on Saturday night, the Eat Pray Love actress said she’s still head over heels for her man.

When asked by PEOPLE if there’s anything she’s obsessed with, Roberts pointed to Danny and said, “He’s right there.”

The couple stayed close throughout most of the evening and revealed how they help one another pick out what to wear.

“It’s Bottega Veneta,” Roberts told PEOPLE when asked what she was wearing. “And my husband picked it.”

Moder said he was torn between the outfit she wore and another one but the dress and blazer combo he chose in the end “was better.”

“And I think, absolutely, hit it right on the nose,” he continued. “Nice color, nice shape. She wears it well.”

Inside the reception, Roberts, 47, and Moder – who have three children together – spent the night holding hands and making each other laugh.

As for what is Robert’s favorite style moment of Keaton’s, the actress said she loves her signature look: menswear.

“Well, I mean, her fashion is such an inspiration to me,” she said of the style icon and Annie Hall star. “I love menswear, and nobody has ever done it better than she has.”