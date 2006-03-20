Judge Extends Ban on Kid Rock Sex Video

Legal teams for Kid Rock and a California company have reached a tentative agreement to extend a judge’s order barring the release of an explicit sex video featuring the rocker, former Creed singer Scott Stapp and four women.

Under the agreement, the temporary injunction will stay in place without the necessity of another court hearing, William Horton, an attorney for Kid Rock, tells the Detroit News.

Last month in Detroit, federal Judge John Feikens signed a temporary order preventing the company World Wide Red Light District from distributing or promoting the tape.

Lawyers for the 35-year-old Rock (real name: Robert James Ritchie) sued Red Light, which made headlines in 2004 by distributing the Paris Hilton sex video. The lawsuit sought a permanent court order that would ban sale or distribution of the tape, including a 40-second preview clip that reputedly had run on Red Light District’s Web sites.

Stapp, 32, also has filed a federal lawsuit in Los Angeles to stop the company from selling or promoting the video. In addition, a Florida woman who claims to be involved in the video has sued Stapp for invasion of privacy.

Stapp’s legal papers allege that two tapes (described as a “video diary” of his 1999 concert tour) were stolen from a safe in his home, and that Red Light District violated his trademark and privacy rights, causing him embarrassment, pain, suffering and emotional distress.

Red Light acknowledged the tape came from a third party, but a company lawyer has denied that it was stolen, reports the Associated Press.