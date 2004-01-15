Jude Law Finds His Divorce Liberating

Not one to gather any moss, Jude Law is claiming that he’s feeling better after his recent marital breakup with Sadie Frost, admitting to Britain’s ITV television network, “I certainly feel stronger emotionally and happier in myself, if not a little battered and bruised.”

Law, 31, and Frost, 35, were divorced in October after six years of marriage and three children. She instigated the final split on grounds of what she called his unreasonable behavior, the Associated Press reports.

In court documents, she said Law’s conduct after the birth of their third child, Rudy, “increased the effect of postnatal depression leading me to have to take treatment three times.”

Law, who is now reportedly dating 21-year-old actress Sienna Miller, his costar in a forthcoming remake of the ’60s British movie about the quintessential cad, “Alfie,” also said in his TV interview: “It changes your life, I think, when you enter into a marriage, and it can change it just as much as when you’re part of a breakup.”

Currently in the running for a Golden Globe for his performance opposite Nicole Kidman in “Cold Mountain,” Law could also have as many as five movies out next year, reports Variety. Besides “Alfie,” his other films include “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow,” with Gwyneth Paltrow and Giovanni Ribisi, and “Closer,” director Mike Nichols’s screen version of the Patrick Marber play.

About moving his career into high gear, Law told the trade paper: “I suppose I felt that, yes, here was suddenly a wave, an opportunity that was there to either absolutely ignore and perhaps miss forever or surf. And I thought just go with the wave.”