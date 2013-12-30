The Best Gift Reaction Video We've Seen This Holiday Season

When it comes to receiving presents, some people are Kerri Strug, and some are Bill Buckner.

Rarely is the art of receiving on par with the art of giving, but it’s really nice to see someone freak out over a present. Especially when that person is a mom.

“Mom always gives the best reactions to gifts because she is so appreciative,” son Judah Helms wrote on YouTube. Judah’s mom spent “years and years … driving cars in very poor condition,” so the brand-new Hyundai Sonata in this video was an extra-poignant present.

By the time the Helms matriarch is crying and asking “That’s really my car? For real?” you’ll be ready for Christmas 2014, just to see if you can get that reaction from a loved one.