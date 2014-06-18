"Jessica and Josh signed [divorce] papers and went out for a celebratory dinner," a source tells PEOPLE

It always looked like they had one of Hollywood’s most amicable splits, and Josh Lucas and his not-quite-ex-wife, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, proved that appearances are sometimes true last week just after they took a significant step toward ending their two-year marriage.

“Jessica and Josh signed [divorce] papers on Thursday night and went out for a celebratory dinner,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The chummy couple, who have a son, Noah Rev, who turns 2 later this month, are expected to be legally divorced once the papers make it through the court system.

“As far as I know, it isn’t finalized. That is weeks, months away. They signed [the papers]. Now it’s up to N.Y. state court,” says the source.

Henriquez, 28, filed for divorce in January, but they have remained close friends throughout the uncoupling process.

“The marriage is over, but they will still be there for each other,” a source told PEOPLE shortly after their split went public. “They are very supportive of each other, especially as parents.”

Lucas, 42, told PEOPLE earlier this month that he and Henriquez worked really hard “to find that friendship” in their changing relationship. “We’re basically now at a point where we’re co-parenting in a way that’s thoroughly and amazingly enjoyable,” he added.

The family travelled to Colombia to visit Henriquez’s family shortly after their split and were spotted together at a dog park in N.Y.C. in April. On Mother’s Day, Lucas took his soon-to-be-ex out to dinner and a movie.

“They ve been spending time in the Hamptons together before he starts working again in July,” a friend of theirs told PEOPLE last month. “They’re amazing co-parents right now, but there’s still a lot of love between them.”

Lucas’s rep did not reply to a request for comment.

•Reporting by K.C. BAKER

