Josh Lucas and Jessica Henriquez's Divorce Is Amicable, Says Source

Despite rumors of strife, the couple are "supportive of each other, especially as parents," the source says

Josh Lucas and Jessica Ciencin Henriquez’s divorce is amicable, and they plan on being supportive of each other as they raise their son, a source close to Henriquez tells PEOPLE.

“They ended their marriage, but they didn’t end their family,” the source says. “They are very supportive of each other, especially as parents. They just went to Colombia to visit her family.”

“The marriage is over, but they will still be there for each other,” the source adds. “They will do what’s best for the three of them.”

The actor, 42, and freelance writer, 28, met at a dog park in 2011. They married the following year and soon had a son, Noah Rev, born in June 2012. Henriquez filed for divorce last month.