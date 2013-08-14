Josh Gad Loses 30 Lbs. by Dieting

The married actor jokes that cutting back and losing weight has helped his love life

Josh Gad is slimming down!

The Jobs actor, 32, has lost at least 30 lbs. for upcoming movie roles by working with a nutritionist and cutting down “from about 18 meals a day to about five,” he told PEOPLE at the L.A. premiere of the Steve Jobs biopic, which also stars Ashton Kutcher and hits theaters Friday.

So what’s on the menu of his new meal plan?

Gad, who plays Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in Jobs, says he eats seven egg whites with avocado on top and a grapefruit for breakfast. Two hours later, he drinks a protein shake and then will snack on some almonds, followed by a lunch of 7 oz. of turkey on a salad with nonfat dressing. Before a dinner of salmon and veggies, he drinks another protein shake.