The Pixels star says he never takes it personally

Josh Gad doesn’t embarrass easily.

But the actor – who voiced the beloved snowman Olaf in Disney’s mega-hit Frozen and is playing an ’80s video game expert that battles aliens in the new film Pixels – was left befuddled by a recent encounter with a fan in Paris.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“A guy comes up and goes, ‘Hey! My son thinks you’re Black Jack,’ ” Gad, 34, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I said, ‘The card game?’ He goes, ‘No, no, no, the actor.’

“‘So not only are you calling me Jack Black,’ ” he continues, “‘but you don’t even have the courtesy to correctly name me after another dark-haired, overweight actor? That’s really nice.’ ”

Gad – who is married to actress Ida Darvish, 40, and has two daughters, Ava, 4, and Isabelle, 1 – says he didn’t take it personally.

“I should have [gone with it] but I didn’t,” he says, laughing. “Suppose I was being Punk’d or something and I readily admit to being Jack Black, then I wind up looking like a tool for the rest of my life.”

Josh Gad’s Secret to Stopping His Daughter from Watching Frozen – Again

The actor will next be the voice of Chuck in 2016’s animated Angry Birds, and will star as Lefou in the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, which hits theaters March 2017.

For more of Josh Gad’s interview – including how he lost his wedding ring and the last time he cried – pick up this week’s issue on PEOPLE, on newsstands now.