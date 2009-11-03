Josh Duhamel Denies Stripper's Sex Claims

Josh Duhamel and wife Fergie are denying another round of allegations from an Atlanta stripper that she had a one-night stand with the actor.

“This is not the first nor will it be the last time that a stripper was paid a large amount of money to sell a false story about a celebrity,” says Duhamel’s rep. “This story is absolutely ridiculous.”

A rep for Fergie adds: “These allegations are nonsense.”

In her latest interview, Nicole Forrester says she had sex with Duhamel in an Atlanta hotel a week after he came into the Tattletale club, where she works as a dancer. Forrester says she has text messages and polygraph test to back her up.

“We did hook up and had lots of sex and we had a really, really good time,” Forrester told Atlanta radio station Q100’s “Bert Show” on Monday.

Forrester, who originally sold her story to the National Enquirer for more than $20,000, says she now regrets coming forward because her children, a daughter, 10, and son, 13, hadn’t known she was a stripper.

“My son’s like: Mom are you doing anything different now? He doesn’t want me to do this anymore. He doesn’t want me to dance and I feel like I can’t dance,” she says. “I feel like people are just looking at me. It’s just bad. It’s just an uncomfortable situation with my children and all their friends know.”

But when the National Enquirer told her that it would run the story with or without her cooperation, she agreed to an interview and a polygraph, which she says she passed.

“It’s the truth,” she says. “I’m not lying about anything. I have nothing to hide and he’s just guilty as I am.”

