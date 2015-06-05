Josh Duggar Not Being Investigated By Family Services

According to a spokesperson for the Child and Family Services Agency in Washington, D.C. where Josh Duggar lives with his wife Anna and their three young children, there is currently no investigation underway following the recent admission by his sisters, Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald, that he molested them.

In order for an investigation to launch, “someone needs to contact the agency with information stating or implying that the kids in the home are in current or imminent danger,” the spokesperson tells PEOPLE. “Media reports of past behavior are not enough to prompt an investigation.”

The Child and Family Agency spokesperson explained that there is a fine balancing act between looking out for child safety and interfering in a family’s home. With Josh being married, it is up to his wife or someone connected to the home to contact the agency to prompt any action.

“We don’t know what (Anna) or anyone in the home is doing. She could have set up several safety guards,” says the agency spokesperson. “We don’t have information that the kids are in any kind of danger.”

With reporting by Mary Green