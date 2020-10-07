Jordyn Woods, Cardi B and Other Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts

Celebrities are signing up for the NSFW site amid the coronavirus pandemic to do everything from posting explicit photos and videos to promoting new music.

A wise woman once rapped, "Hips tick-tock when I dance / On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans." That wise woman was Beyoncé (on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix), and she was talking about the adult content platform that celebrities are signing up for in droves.

For those of you unfamiliar, OnlyFans is a subscription-based website on which people can pay a monthly fee to receive adult content directly from their favorite content producers, ranging from photos to videos to online chats. The website launched in 2016 and wasn't built specifically to share NSFW content, but because it has very few restrictions on what can be posted, it became known for the large amount of adult content, including porn, content creators were producing. And since it is an easy way to make money from home, the amount of creators (and subscribers) has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Celebrities saw an opportunity, and are joining the platform in droves. Jordyn Woods announced in an interview with Complex that she is the latest to join the adult site. Woods told the magazine that she is "not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves."

Woods joins these other celebrities who have OnlyFans sites.

Tyga

The rapper (and Kylie Jenner's ex) announce on Sept. 16 that he was joining OnlyFans and charging fans $20/month. On Instagram, he dropped content of him rapping his song "Money Mouf" alongside nude or scantily clad women.

Blac Chyna

In April, Chyna announced that she would be charging fans $950 for a FaceTime session with her, and $250 for her to follow them back on Instagram. Following that announcement, the model and former fiancé of Rob Kardashian announced that she was joining OnlyFans and charging her fans $50/month to access her content.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Chyna's lawyer said, “Yes, Blac Chyna is connecting more directly and creatively with her fans via FaceTime and Instagram follow backs during the Covid-19 pandemic! Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life.”

“Chyna’s quarantine-related creativity is also born out of economic necessity,” Chyna’s lawyer added. “Despite many false media reports to the contrary, Chyna receives no child support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga for her two beautiful children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson.”

Cardi B

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

The "WAP" rapper announced in August that she would be joining the site, but told her fans that they wouldn't be getting any explicit content with their subscriptions. “And to be clear, no I’m not going to be showing my t-----, or my p-----, or my ass, just straight up real-life content s ---. You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life,” she announced on Instagram. You can subscribe for $4.99.

Bella Thorne

Leave it to Bella Thorne to totally crash the OnlyFans site. The actress earned an ultra-impressive $1 million in 24 hours, and $2 million after two weeks, all for totally SFW content.

Her debut on the site was met with some backlash, as the site then put a cap on fan tips and a cap on what creators could charge on pay-per-view posts. They also instated a 30-day waiting period for transferring money from the site in some countries. This left sex workers who rely on the site for income particularly angry.

Thorne then apologized in a series of tweets writing, “I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas.” She concluded, "I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry."

Tyler Posey

The Teen Wolf star announced his entry into the OnlyFans world with a since-deleted nude guitar serenade captioned, "You guys asked for it, and I supplied. I now have an only fans [sic]. Follow the link in my bio and come get wet with me! haha." You can see his content for $14.99/month.

Posey told Pride of his latest business endeavor, "I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans. I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them. I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn’t get to otherwise and connect with more people like me. I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans."

Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena

Image zoom Prince Williams/Wireimage

Couples who join OnlyFans together, stay together. The Love & Hip Hop couple both have OnlyFans accounts, with Samuels charging fans $20.99/month and Mena charging $29.99.

Dorinda Medley

Clip! We can't believe that former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley charges $4.99 for subscription to her OnlyFans. The reality star tweeted out a link to her site in January 2020.

Sonja Morgan

Dorinda Medley isn't the only housewife diving into the OnlyFans world. The Real Housewives of New York star announced in July 2020 that she was launching her own OnlyFans to post content that she doesn't out on social media.

Tana Mongeau

Image zoom PinPep/Shutterstock

After teasing her fans for weeks, the YouTuber crashed the site within hours of joining. Mongeau started an OnlyFans that charges fans per content drop rather than by subscription.

Austin Mahone

Mahone joined OnlyFans, stating that he would be posting photos, videos exclusive content and new music. He posted a series of steamy photos to Instagram teasing his new account, captioning one, "Who’s ready to join my OnlyFans? 😈"