Jordan Elsass Compares His Characters in Little Fires Everywhere and Superman & Lois

Jordan Elsass never played sports growing up, but he sure does on TV.

The actor sat down with Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to talk about his role on the CW's Superman & Lois. The show takes a personal look at Clark Kent and Lois Lane's life as parents of fraternal twin boys in the rural community of Smallville.

Elsass, 19, plays Jonathan, a football heartthrob and one of the teen twins on the sci-fi series. The role comes on the heels of his turn as Trip Richardson in Hulu's Emmy-nominated Little Fires Everywhere, starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. Similar to Jonathan, Trip is revered as a high school football star--but there are some differences.

"I think Trip is a little bit dimmer," says Elsass. "I think he's a little more selfish, but Jonathan's a little sharper than Trip, to be honest."

He adds of his current character, "I think that he's going to continue to grow as a person and be an entirely different person than Trip was."

Superman & Lois has been renewed for a second season.