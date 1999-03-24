JONES TRIAL SLOWS

Talk show host Jenny Jones’ testimony was delayed on Wednesday in a $50 million wrongful-death suit brought by the family of a man who was murdered after appearing on her show. Producers of the “Jenny Jones” show are being sued by the family of Scott Amedure, a gay man who was shot to death by fellow guest Jonathan Schmitz after revealing his gay fantasies about Schmitz on a 1995 episode of the show. Testimony from earlier witnesses took longer than expected, and the case was further bogged down by repeated legal bickering between the attorneys for the two opposing sides. Jones is now scheduled to testify next week, possibly on Monday.