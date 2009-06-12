Jon & Kate's 10th Anniversary
HAPPY NEW YEAR
Jon and Kate Gosselin celebrated New Year's Eve together, ringing in 1999, the year they tied the knot. The pair met at a picnic in the fall of 1997, and Kate was attracted to her future husband because "he seemed very put together," she has said. "And of course he was very good looking." And Jon's take? "Everything clicked. It sort of felt together like it never felt before," he has said. "This time was different."
WEDDING BELLS
The couple married in a friend's backyard in Wyomissing, Penn., on June 12, 1999. "Married life was all I had imagined and more," Kate wrote in her book, Multiple Blessings. "We were young, healthy and ambitious, and it wasn't long before baby fever set in."
JON & KATE PLUS TWO
The Gosselins' twin girls Cara Nicole and Madelyn Kate were born on Oct. 8, 2000. Jon has said that the girls "are polar opposites but they do everything together . . . Cara has become very extroverted. Mady's more of an introvert."
BABIES ON BOARD
Eager to add another child to their brood, Kate began fertility treatments again because of difficulties getting pregnant due to polycystic ovary syndrome. The result? Six babies! In her book she says she sensed early on that she might be having multiples. "Call it mother's intuition," she wrote. "I just knew that my body, mind, and soul buzzed with the anticipation of something major about to take place."
SIX PACK
The sextuplets were born at nearly 30 weeks and in good health on May 10, 2004. "I've fought through a pregnancy where every minute was a battle," Kate has said. "I will not fail my kids."
TV STARDOM
Even since a 2006 Discovery Health documentary about the Gosselins, the family has lived their life in the media spotlight. According to Jon, they're all in it together. "Every time a season renewal comes up, we have a family discussion," he has said of their TLC show Jon amp Kate Plus Eight. "Our kids are 80 percent of our family. If they don't want to film, we're not filming. We're outnumbered."
RENEWING THEIR VOWS
In August of 2008, the couple had a second wedding ceremony – this time in Maui, Hawaii, with all eight of their kids. Part of Jon's vow: "Our marriage has been a wonderful and adventurous nine years."
SEPARATE LIVES
A week before their 10th anniversary, Kate took the kids to a beach vacation in North Carolina – without Jon. Both have admitted there's tension in their marriage. "I don't know that we're in the same place anymore," Kate has said. "[Or] that we want the same thing."