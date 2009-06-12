Jon & Kate's 10th Anniversary

Jon and Kate Gosselin celebrated New Year's Eve together, ringing in 1999, the year they tied the knot. The pair met at a picnic in the fall of 1997, and Kate was attracted to her future husband because "he seemed very put together," she has said. "And of course he was very good looking." And Jon's take? "Everything clicked. It sort of felt together like it never felt before," he has said. "This time was different."