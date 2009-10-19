Jon Gosselin Wanted to Save Marriage, Kate Wanted Dr. Phil

Jon Gosselin’s the one in the doghouse now, but it was really he who wanted to save his failing marriage, while the only counseling solution Kate would agree to was Dr. Phil, according to sources.

That’s just one of the revelations in a new Vanity Fair article just posted on the Web.

Among the more disturbing, but unsurprising, revelations: The Gosselin kids haven’t been taking the split well.

“I’m trying to give them the grace to see, if they’re acting out of line, I’m trying to look deeper into why that is,” says their mother. “Why the kids are acting out. Cause it’s all inter-related. I mean, they don’t see it, but it’s all interconnected.

“They miss him, she adds, before her publicist puts the kibosh on the line of questioning. “They say they miss him. I imagine they say the same thing when I’m away.”

Kate Cheating?

The article touches on several new facets to the ongoing Gosselin drama, which most recently has seen Kate’s lawyers accusing Jon, 32, of using their eight kids as pawns in their legal and media war. Among them: Jon truly believes Kate, 34, was cheating on him before the pair split.

“People have told him things where she and [bodyguard Steve] Neild have stayed in the same hotel room,” the source says. “She’s always with him. He doesn’t act like her bodyguard, he acts like her man.”

Also on the side of Team Jon: Kate allegedly first broke up with Jon last October, saying, “I don’t even know why I married you in the first place.”

When the couple attended a counseling session with Dr. Phil, TV’s favorite former psychologist encouraged the stars of the soon-to-end reality show to stay together “to keep their brand intact.”

“Jon was like, ‘Are you crazy? I’m here to save my marriage and you’re talking about my brand?’ ” the article quotes a source saying.

On the Team Kate side, Jon’s reportedly let the media attention get to his head, claiming he could greet Sean “Diddy” Combs on a first-name basis.